Maiden Lane Death -Obituary – Dead : Christopher Moody, hit and killed Lisa Dambra in fatal car accident.

Maiden Lane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.

WHEC TV 3 hrs · Police say, Christopher Moody, 31, was driving on Dewey Avenue near Maiden Lane when he hit and killed Lisa Dambra,44.

Source: (20+) WHEC TV – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Eric Rivera wrote

What a scum bag. I work at holy sepulchre cemetery and was walking out of the brake room by Dewey ave when I saw him speeding at least 100 miles an hour swerving into the oncoming traffic to get around cars in the direction he was traveling.Dewey is a one lane road in the area when I saw him speeding.

Randy Moyer wrote

So i wonder now what the Protest Groups have to say about that now,Good too that finally they kept some one in the Jail after Comitting such a bad Crime, Terrible Situation all around hopefully though he Learns a Lesson or two, no more Driving Either.