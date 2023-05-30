Mail carrier Corey McFadden identified as victim found off Sandy Hook coast

Corey McFadden victim : Body of missing mail carrier Corey McFadden identified

Authorities have identified a body recovered off the coast of Sandy Hook as Corey McFadden, a mail carrier from Cape May who had been reported missing by his co-workers when he failed to show up for work on May 1. The New Jersey State Police found McFadden’s car on the northbound shoulder of the Parkway with his keys left inside, and his body was recovered roughly one mile offshore on May 22 after being spotted by a fisherman. Another body was also recovered off Gunnison Beach on May 6 and remains unidentified.

Read Full story : Body recovered last Monday is USPS mail carrier /

News Source : Jenna Calderón

USPS mail carrier body recovery Monday body recovery USPS mail carrier USPS mail carrier death investigation USPS mail carrier missing person search USPS mail carrier news update