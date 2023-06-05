mail carrier dog attacks: States with the Highest Incidence of Dog Attacks on Mail Carriers

Mail Carriers and Dog Attacks: A Growing Concern in the US

In 2022, mail carriers in the United States were the victims of more than 5,300 dog attacks, according to the US Postal Service. This alarming statistic highlights the need for greater awareness and education around responsible pet ownership, particularly when it comes to the safety of those who deliver mail to homes and businesses across the country.

California topped the list of states with the highest number of reported dog bites, with 675 incidents in 2022 – an increase of 19 from the previous year. Texas followed closely behind, with 404 bites, while New York had 321. Meanwhile, the top three cities for dog bites were Houston, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

The consequences of dog attacks on mail carriers can be severe, ranging from physical injuries and trauma to lost wages and medical expenses. In some cases, dogs that attack mail carriers may be impounded or even euthanized, which can be devastating for pet owners and families.

To address this issue, the US Postal Service has launched a campaign to raise awareness about dog attacks and encourage responsible pet ownership. With the slogan “Even good dogs have bad days,” the campaign reminds pet owners to secure their pets when a mail carrier is delivering a letter or package.

According to Leeann Theriault, USPS employee safety and health awareness manager, “When letter carriers deliver mail in our communities, dogs that are not secured or leashed can become a nemesis and unpredictable and attack.” It is therefore crucial for pet owners to take responsibility for their pets’ behavior and take steps to prevent them from attacking mail carriers or other individuals.

The Postal Service also notes that mail carriers are trained not to pet or feed a dog, or startle the animal. These precautions can help prevent incidents and ensure the safety of both mail carriers and pets.

However, the responsibility for preventing dog attacks on mail carriers should not solely fall on the Postal Service and its employees. Pet owners must also do their part by properly training and socializing their pets, keeping them on a leash or in a secure area when mail is being delivered, and seeking professional help if their pet exhibits aggressive behavior.

In addition, communities can work together to promote responsible pet ownership and raise awareness about the dangers of dog attacks on mail carriers and other individuals. This can include partnering with local organizations to provide training and resources for pet owners, as well as advocating for stronger laws and enforcement around dangerous dogs and negligent pet owners.

Overall, the issue of dog attacks on mail carriers is a serious and growing concern in the United States. By working together to promote responsible pet ownership and raise awareness about the risks and consequences of dog attacks, we can ensure the safety of both mail carriers and pets in our communities.

Dog attacks on mail carriers Dangerous dogs and mail delivery Preventing dog attacks on postal workers Mail carrier safety and dog bites Postal service policies on dog attacks

News Source : KRTV NEWS Great Falls

Source Link :These are the states where mail carriers face the most dog attacks/