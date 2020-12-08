MAIMOONA BIBI MOHAMED Death -Dead – Obituary : MAIMOONA BIBI MOHAMED of Fernleigh Preston has Died .

By | December 8, 2020
0 Comment

MAIMOONA BIBI MOHAMED Death -Dead – Obituary : MAIMOONA BIBI MOHAMED of Fernleigh Preston has Died .

MAIMOONA BIBI MOHAMED of Fernleigh Preston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

BCoM Funerals @BCOMfunerals السلام عليكم و رحمة الله و بركاته إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعن MAIMOONA BIBI MOHAMED of Fernleigh Preston has passed away. May Almighty Allah forgive her and bless her the highest abode in Jannah Translate Tweet

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.