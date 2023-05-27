Main Street shooting today : One dead, one injured in Main Street shooting

Main Street shooting today : One dead, one injured in Main Street shooting

Posted on May 27, 2023

A fatal shooting occurred in Baton Rouge on Friday night, with one victim identified as Ennis Abraham, 26, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the incident and urging anyone with information to come forward.

