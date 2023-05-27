Main suspect arrested in Rs 92-lakh Kardhar jewellery shop robbery case

“Kardhar jewellery shop robbery suspect” : Suspect arrested in Kardhar jewellery shop robbery case

The main suspect in the Kardhar jewellery shop robbery case in Rajasthan, which involved Rs 92 lakhs, was arrested by the Goregaon police on Thursday. The police officers from Zone XI worked hard for a week, dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire, to track the suspect across different areas, including Rajsamand city. Finally, they caught him red-handed as he was about to flee to another state with the help of his friend.

News Source : msn.com

