Maine South HS Mourns the Loss of Francisco Barbas, a Beloved Teacher and Athletic Coach

Remembering Francisco Barbas: Maine South HS Teacher and Athletic Coach

Francisco Barbas, a beloved teacher and athletic coach at Maine South High School, has passed away. He was a dedicated educator and mentor who touched the lives of countless students and athletes.

Barbas taught social studies at Maine South for over 20 years and was known for his engaging teaching style and passion for history. He was also a successful coach, leading the school’s boys’ soccer and track teams to numerous victories over the years.

Barbas was highly respected by his students and colleagues alike, and his impact on the Maine South community will not be forgotten. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service for Barbas will be held at Maine South High School on [date and time]. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

