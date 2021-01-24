Maire Rua Gallagher Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Maire Rua Gallagher has Died .
Maire Rua Gallagher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
So sorry to hear of the passing of Maire Rua Gallagher, a great lady who I met many times. Donegal has lost a treasure. R.I.P. Maire Rua 🌹🎶 #rip #máirerúa #donegal #lisastanleymusic pic.twitter.com/nIDHTetvQe
— LISA STANLEY OFFICIAL (@lisastanleysing) January 24, 2021
LISA STANLEY OFFICIAL @lisastanleysing So sorry to hear of the passing of Maire Rua Gallagher, a great lady who I met many times. Donegal has lost a treasure. R.I.P. Maire Rua
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.