Maire Rua Gallagher Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Maire Rua Gallagher has Died .

Maire Rua Gallagher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

So sorry to hear of the passing of Maire Rua Gallagher, a great lady who I met many times. Donegal has lost a treasure. R.I.P. Maire Rua 🌹🎶 #rip #máirerúa #donegal #lisastanleymusic pic.twitter.com/nIDHTetvQe — LISA STANLEY OFFICIAL (@lisastanleysing) January 24, 2021

LISA STANLEY OFFICIAL @lisastanleysing So sorry to hear of the passing of Maire Rua Gallagher, a great lady who I met many times. Donegal has lost a treasure. R.I.P. Maire Rua