Maire Rua Gallagher Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Maire Rua Gallagher has Died .

By | January 24, 2021
0 Comment

Maire Rua Gallagher Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Maire Rua Gallagher has Died .

Maire Rua Gallagher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

LISA STANLEY OFFICIAL @lisastanleysing So sorry to hear of the passing of Maire Rua Gallagher, a great lady who I met many times. Donegal has lost a treasure. R.I.P. Maire Rua

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.