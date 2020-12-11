MAISHA ONI MUHAMMAD-BRINKLEY Death – Obituary – Dead : MAISHA ONI MUHAMMAD-BRINKLEY, a respiratory therapist in a Dallas has Died

MAISHA ONI MUHAMMAD-BRINKLEY, a respiratory therapist in a Dallas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

FacesOfCOVID @FacesOfCOVID MAISHA ONI MUHAMMAD-BRINKLEY, a respiratory therapist in a Dallas, Texas COVID unit, has died of the virus “She took care of a lot of homeless people…They were like, ‘that’s my friend. That’s ‘The Breathing Lady.’”

