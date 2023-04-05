Maj Gen Harkirat Singh passed away. RIP

Today marks the passing of Maj Gen Harkirat Singh. As a member of The Brigade of The Guards, he commanded 54 Infantry Div during its deployment in Sri Lanka as part of IPKF. However, he was relieved of his command duties following suspicions of political exploitation at both the civilian and military level.

Major General Harkirat Singh, who led the 54 Infantry Division into Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force, passed away on April 5, 2023. He was a member of the Brigade of the Guards and was removed from command due to alleged machinations at the highest levels in the civilian and army hierarchy.

Major General Harkirat Singh’s tenure as the commander of the 54 Infantry Division was a challenging one. He was tasked with leading the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) into Sri Lanka during a time of political unrest and civil war. His primary responsibility was to provide security to the Tamil population and prevent the spread of violence.

As the commander of the IPKF, Major General Harkirat Singh had to deal with a range of complex issues. One of the key challenges he faced was managing the relationship between the Indian Army and the Sri Lankan government. It was a delicate balancing act, as he had to ensure that the Indian forces did not overstep their boundaries and breach Sri Lanka’s sovereignty.

Despite the challenges, Major General Harkirat Singh led the IPKF with distinction. He was highly respected by his colleagues and subordinates for his leadership and courage. His contributions to the IPKF’s mission in Sri Lanka were significant, and he will be remembered as one of the key figures in India’s peacekeeping efforts.

However, Major General Harkirat Singh’s tenure was also marred by controversy. He was removed from command due to alleged machinations at the highest levels in the civilian and army hierarchy. The details of these machinations are not clear, but they cast a shadow over his legacy.

Regardless of the controversy, Major General Harkirat Singh’s contributions to the Indian Army and the nation are undeniable. He was a brave and dedicated soldier who served his country with distinction. His passing is a great loss to the nation, and he will be sorely missed.

Source : @manaman_chhina

Maj Gen Harkirat Singh has passed away today.

He led 54 Infantry Div into Sri Lanka as part of IPKF, and was removed from command due to alleged machinations at highest levels in civilian and Army hierarchy.

He belonged to The Brigade of The Guards. pic.twitter.com/rMptn5hN1b — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) April 5, 2023

Maj Gen Harkirat Singh has passed away today.

He led 54 Infantry Div into Sri Lanka as part of IPKF, and was removed from command due to alleged machinations at highest levels in civilian and Army hierarchy.

He belonged to The Brigade of The Guards. pic.twitter.com/rMptn5hN1b — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) April 5, 2023