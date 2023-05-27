Majjige Huli Recipe: Summer Delight: Recipe for Majjige Huli, Mosaru Saaru, Ash Gourd Curry, and Huli Saaru

Majjige Huli Recipe – A traditional South Indian dish perfect for summer

Majjige Huli, also known as Mosaru Saaru or Majjige Saaru, is a traditional South Indian dish that is perfect for the summer season. It is a yogurt-based curry made with a variety of vegetables and spices, and it is typically served with rice or chapati. In this article, we will share a delicious Majjige Huli recipe that is easy to make and full of flavor.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup of sour curd

– 1 cup of grated coconut

– 1 cup of chopped vegetables (such as ash gourd, cucumber, or drumstick)

– 1 tsp of mustard seeds

– 1 tsp of cumin seeds

– 1 tsp of fenugreek seeds

– 2-3 dry red chilies

– 1 sprig of curry leaves

– 2 tbsp of oil

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. In a blender, grind the grated coconut into a fine paste. Add a little water if necessary.

2. In a pan, heat the oil and add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, dry red chilies, and curry leaves. Fry until the mustard seeds start to splutter.

3. Add the chopped vegetables to the pan and fry for 2-3 minutes.

4. Add the coconut paste to the pan and stir well.

5. Add the sour curd to the pan and mix well.

6. Add salt to taste and cook on low heat for 8-10 minutes.

7. Serve hot with rice or chapati.

Majjige Huli is a refreshing and flavorful dish that is perfect for the hot summer months. The combination of yogurt, coconut, and spices creates a unique taste that is both tangy and creamy. The addition of vegetables adds a healthy and nutritious element to the dish, making it a great option for a light lunch or dinner.

Ash Gourd Curry – A delicious and healthy addition to any meal

Ash Gourd Curry, also known as Petha Sabzi or Kumbalanga Curry, is a healthy and delicious dish that is perfect for the summer season. Ash gourd is a low-calorie vegetable that is rich in fiber and vitamins, making it a great addition to any diet. In this article, we will share a simple Ash Gourd Curry recipe that is easy to make and full of flavor.

Ingredients:

– 1 medium-sized ash gourd, peeled and chopped into small pieces

– 1 onion, chopped

– 2-3 green chilies, chopped

– 1 tsp of mustard seeds

– 1 tsp of cumin seeds

– 1 sprig of curry leaves

– 2 tbsp of oil

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. In a pan, heat the oil and add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Fry until the mustard seeds start to splutter.

2. Add the chopped onion and green chilies to the pan and fry until the onion turns translucent.

3. Add the chopped ash gourd to the pan and mix well.

4. Add salt to taste and cook on low heat for 15-20 minutes, until the ash gourd is tender.

5. Serve hot with rice or chapati.

Ash Gourd Curry is a simple and healthy dish that is perfect for the summer season. The mild flavor of ash gourd is complemented by the spices and onion, creating a delicious and satisfying meal. This dish is low in calories and high in fiber, making it a great option for those looking to maintain a healthy diet.

Summer Special Sambar – A delicious and nutritious dish that is perfect for summer

Summer Special Sambar is a delicious and nutritious dish that is perfect for the hot summer months. It is a South Indian dish made with lentils, a variety of vegetables, and a blend of spices. In this article, we will share a Summer Special Sambar recipe that is easy to make and full of flavor.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup of toor dal

– 2 cups of chopped vegetables (such as eggplant, okra, pumpkin, or drumstick)

– 1 onion, chopped

– 2-3 tomatoes, chopped

– 1 tsp of mustard seeds

– 1 tsp of cumin seeds

– 1 tsp of fenugreek seeds

– 2-3 dry red chilies

– 1 sprig of curry leaves

– 2 tbsp of oil

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Cook the toor dal in a pressure cooker until it is soft and mushy. Mash the dal and set aside.

2. In a pan, heat the oil and add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, dry red chilies, and curry leaves. Fry until the mustard seeds start to splutter.

3. Add the chopped onion to the pan and fry until it turns translucent.

4. Add the chopped vegetables to the pan and fry for 2-3 minutes.

5. Add the chopped tomatoes to the pan and mix well.

6. Add the mashed toor dal to the pan and mix well.

7. Add enough water to the pan to achieve the desired consistency.

8. Add salt to taste and cook on low heat for 10-15 minutes.

9. Serve hot with rice.

Summer Special Sambar is a delicious and nutritious dish that is perfect for the hot summer months. The combination of lentils and vegetables creates a hearty and filling meal that is also low in calories. The spices add a unique flavor to the dish, making it a great option for those looking for a delicious and healthy meal.

