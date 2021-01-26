Major David Bright Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Major David Bright has Died .

By | January 26, 2021
0 Comment

Major David Bright Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Major David Bright has Died .

Major David Bright has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Township Rollers FC @rollersfc RIP Major David Bright It was with great sorrow that Township Rollers Football Club received the devastating news of the passing away of seasoned local coach Major David Bright. May the Lord be of comfort and strength to the bereaved. Robala ka Kagiso Phuti.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.