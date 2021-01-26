Major David Bright Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Major David Bright has Died .
Major David Bright has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
RIP Major David Bright
It was with great sorrow that Township Rollers Football Club received the devastating news of the passing away of seasoned local coach Major David Bright.
May the Lord be of comfort and strength to the bereaved. Robala ka Kagiso Phuti.#Major #BlueArmy pic.twitter.com/DJyacIJuJL
— Township Rollers FC (@rollersfc) January 26, 2021
