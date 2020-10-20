Major League Umpire Derryl Cousins Death – Dead : Derryl Cousins Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Major League Umpire Derryl Cousins has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“MLB Communications on Twitter: “MLB is deeply saddened by the passing of 34-year Major League Umpire Derryl Cousins at 74. The Californian worked nearly 4,500 games & three World Series (’88, ’99, ’05). He was behind the plate for the White Sox clincher in ’05 & the ’08 ASG at Yankee Stadium (pictured below). ”

MLB is deeply saddened by the passing of 34-year Major League Umpire Derryl Cousins at 74. The Californian worked nearly 4,500 games & three World Series ('88, '99, '05). He was behind the plate for the White Sox clincher in '05 & the '08 ASG at Yankee Stadium (pictured below). pic.twitter.com/lSRd89ZsxW — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 20, 2020

Tributes

———————— –