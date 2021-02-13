Major Richard Star Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Major Richard Star has Died.

Major Richard Star has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

Sharla and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Major Richard Star, an American hero who served and sacrificed for this country. His legacy will live on in our continued fight to ensure our men and women in uniform get the benefits and care they deserve. pic.twitter.com/QPj7AKUQFH

