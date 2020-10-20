Major Rickie A. Groves Death – Dead : Rickie A. Groves Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Major Rickie A. Groves has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

Tributes

Our thoughts are with the Kennett Police Department, Mo., and the family and friends of Major Rickie A. Groves, who passed away as the result of contracting COVID-19 while on duty. #LODD #EOW pic.twitter.com/ophxY6quKo — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) October 20, 2020