Major Rickie A. Groves Death – Dead : Rickie A. Groves Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 20, 2020
Major Rickie A. Groves has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“ATF HQ on Twitter: “Our thoughts are with the Kennett Police Department, Mo., and the family and friends of Major Rickie A. Groves, who passed away as the result of contracting COVID-19 while on duty. ”

