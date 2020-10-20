Major Rickie A. Groves Death – Dead : Rickie A. Groves Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Major Rickie A. Groves has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.
“ATF HQ on Twitter: “Our thoughts are with the Kennett Police Department, Mo., and the family and friends of Major Rickie A. Groves, who passed away as the result of contracting COVID-19 while on duty. ”
Tributes
Our thoughts are with the Kennett Police Department, Mo., and the family and friends of Major Rickie A. Groves, who passed away as the result of contracting COVID-19 while on duty. #LODD #EOW pic.twitter.com/ophxY6quKo
— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) October 20, 2020
