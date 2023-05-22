Major Singh (suspect/victim name) : Suspected death due to substance abuse of 38-year-old man in Ludhiana, FIR registered against three including Raju, Jagjit Kaur, and Kalia.

Death of 38-Year-Old Man Suspected Due to Substance Abuse: Three Booked for Providing Drugs to Major Singh

On Sunday, the body of a 38-year-old man was discovered in Divya Colony, Bahamian Khurd of Ludhiana, in a suspected case of death caused by substance abuse. Balwinder Kaur, a woman from nearby Bhola Colony, identified the deceased as her son Major Singh, who was a drug addict and worked as a manual labourer. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, but locals claimed that a syringe was found near the body, which the police denied. Three people, including a couple named Raju and Jagjit Kaur, and another man named Kalia, were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304 and 34 for allegedly providing drugs to the deceased. The victim’s mother reported that her son used to purchase heroin from these local drug dealers. The man was married, but his wife was living separately due to a strained relationship, according to the police.

News Source : The Indian Express

