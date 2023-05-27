“Majora’s Mask Tears of the Kingdom”: Acquiring Majora’s Mask in Tears of the Kingdom

How to Get Majora’s Mask in Tears of the Kingdom

Majora’s Mask is a significant item in the Zelda series and is considered a prized possession by veteran players. Luckily, you can obtain Majora’s Mask as part of your wardrobe in Tears of the Kingdom. However, it is not an easy task to acquire this mask. In this guide, we will discuss how to get Majora’s Mask in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get Majora’s Mask

Obtaining Majora’s Mask requires overcoming trials in the Floating Colosseum of the Depths. The Floating Colosseum can be accessed most conveniently by heading south from the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower and entering the Great Plateau North Chasm.

The Floating Colosseum can be found at coordinates (-0708, -1551, -0517). It is recommended to put a pin in these coordinates to aid your travels. However, remember that these are the coordinates for the subterranean location and cannot be seen from the surface.

To prevent needlessly destroying your weapons, you should consider adopting stealth and be cautious as there are several routes to the Floating Colosseum. Since the Floating Colosseum is situated so far up in the depths, you will also need to scale several barriers to reach it.

When you reach the Floating Colosseum, you will encounter some of the game’s toughest foes, Lynels, waiting for you there. The most effective weapon against Lynels is arrows fitted with ancient blades. The Lynels may be killed with a single shot from these arrows, but any fallen items, including some of the game’s greatest resources, will be destroyed in the process.

Defeating five Lynels in the Floating Colosseum will reveal a chest containing Majora’s Mask. If you want it, all you have to do is open the chest.

What does Majora’s Mask do?

In Tears of the Kingdom, Majora’s Mask is a crucial piece of equipment. It enables you to approach your adversaries safely as they won’t even notice you’re there. This comes in handy when you’re trying to avoid conflict.

In conclusion, obtaining Majora’s Mask in Tears of the Kingdom requires overcoming tough trials and defeating five Lynels in the Floating Colosseum. However, the benefits of having this mask as part of your wardrobe make it worth the effort.

