Makayla Forman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Makayla Forman has Died.

Makayla Forman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.

Kristin Allen is with Katheryn Grant. 3h · I still cannot find the right words to express how this feels… I still don’t think my heart will ever accept that this is real. Makayla Forman really was one of the brightest lights on this planet. I am so lucky that I got to be her friend for so long and make so many beautiful memories with her. Her sweet, silly laugh was infectious. Her signature head-lock hugs are all I can think about. Even if she was sad, she made sure everyone else was happy. I hope there is peace on the other side of this. I know if any of you have ever even met Mak, then you’re grieving too. I will never get used to her not being here. Everyone please keep the Forman family in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time. Hold your friends and family close. Fly high my sweet angel. You are so loved.