“make it tutorial”: How to Create It – DNyuz

BTS member Jungkook has become a viral sensation on social media, with his “Bulguri” recipe for noodles becoming the latest food trend among Gen Z. The dish is made using just two ingredients: Nongshim’s Neoguri Ramyun and Samyang Food’s Buldak Spicy Chicken Stir Fried Noodles. In March, Jungkook shared the recipe on the fan community app Weverse, providing detailed instructions on how to make the dish. Since then, the recipe has gone viral, with Nongshim even filing a trademark for the name of the dish.

To make “Bulguri,” Jungkook advises adding 650 to 680 milliliters of water to a frying pan and turning on the heat. Before the water boils, one should add one whole liquid Buldak sauce and half of the Neoguri powder soup sauce, along with the dried vegetables. Once the water starts boiling, the noodles can be added. The dish should be cooked until the water evaporates slightly, with more water added if it is too salty. Finally, the Buldak garnish and sesame seeds can be added, along with perilla oil if desired.

Following the popularity of Jungkook’s recipe, Nongshim filed a trademark for the name “Bulguri” and “Bulgeuri” to the Korean Intellectual Property Office. The company stated that it did so to protect the trademark of Neoguri and prevent indiscriminate commercial use of the name. However, Nongshim clarified that it has no plans to release a “Bulguri” product and that the trademark application was purely a protective measure.

Jungkook’s recipe has resonated with fans, particularly among Gen Z, who are known for their love of quick and easy meals. The simplicity of the dish and the use of popular instant noodles have made it a hit, with many fans sharing their own variations and photos of their attempts at making the dish. The popularity of the recipe also highlights the influence that BTS has in shaping cultural trends, from music and fashion to food.

In conclusion, Jungkook’s “Bulguri” recipe has become the latest food trend among Gen Z, with its simplicity and use of popular instant noodles making it a hit on social media. Nongshim’s trademark filing for the name of the dish highlights the influence that BTS has in shaping cultural trends, while also protecting its own trademark. Fans continue to share their own variations and attempts at making the dish, demonstrating the power of social media and the influence of BTS in shaping popular culture.

“DIY tutorials” “Step-by-step guides” “Cooking techniques” “Crafting tips” “Home improvement strategies”

News Source : International Business Times

Source Link :Here’s How To Make It – DNyuz/