Makenzie Gongora Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Makenzie Gongora. 4th grade girl dies in her sleep 3 days after positive COVID-19 test.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Makenzie Gongora has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
Rest in peace, sweet girl. Deepest condolences to Makenzie Gongora's family. 💔4th grade girl dies in her sleep 3 days after positive COVID-19 test, family says https://t.co/jbiwC7jGno via @TODAYshow
— Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) February 8, 2021
Elizabeth de la Vega @Delavegalaw Rest in peace, sweet girl. Deepest condolences to Makenzie Gongora’s family. 4th grade girl dies in her sleep 3 days after positive COVID-19 test, family says https://today.com/health/4th-grade-girl-dies-3-days-after-positive-covid-19-t208298… via @TODAYshow
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.