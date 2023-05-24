Makers exposed again as Monica reveals why Munmun Dutta left ‘Taarak Mehta’; the news is trending

Monica, aka Priya Ahuja, recently spoke up about why her co-star Munmun Dutta left the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she revealed that Munmun had left the show due to creative differences with the makers.

Monica, who plays the role of Rita Reporter on the show, said that Munmun, who played Babita Ji, had expressed her displeasure with the way her character was being portrayed. She said that Munmun had wanted her character to be more than just a pretty face and wanted to explore other dimensions of her character.

However, the makers of the show were not willing to make the changes that Munmun had suggested, and so she decided to leave the show. Monica said that Munmun had felt that she was not being given the respect that she deserved as an actor.

This revelation by Monica has once again exposed the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has been mired in controversy for a while now, with allegations of discrimination, harassment, and underpayment of actors.

Earlier this year, actor Bhavya Gandhi, who played the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada, aka Tapu, on the show, had spoken up about the harassment that he had faced on the sets of the show. He had alleged that the makers of the show had made him work long hours without proper breaks and had not paid him adequately for his work.

Following Bhavya’s allegations, several other actors from the show, including Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben, and Neha Mehta, who played the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta, had also spoken up about the discrimination that they had faced on the sets of the show.

The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have repeatedly denied these allegations, but with each new revelation, it becomes harder for them to maintain their stance.

In conclusion, Monica’s revelation about why Munmun Dutta left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is yet another blow to the makers of the show. It highlights the creative differences that exist between the actors and the makers and raises questions about the way the show is being run. It remains to be seen how the makers will respond to these allegations and whether they will take steps to address the concerns raised by their actors.

