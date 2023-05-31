“makeup gems”: Celebrities are shining bright with the makeup gem trend – here’s how to rock it!

Eye Gems: The Beauty Trend That’s Taking Summer 2021 by Storm

The beauty scene has been witnessing the rise of eye gems over the past couple of years, and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. With the world slowly opening up after lockdown, beauty got a lot more fun in 2021 as glamour made a comeback, and eye gems are the perfect addition to elevate any makeup look.

Eye gems have been seen on a host of celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Lucy Boynton, Zooey Deschanel, Whitney Peak, and Julia Garner. They add a little something special to any look, and the full spectrum of gems is available to you with tools like these.

Jo Baker, the celebrity makeup artist behind Lucy Boynton and Zooey Deschanel’s looks, believes that gems have become the skill-free way to self-adorn. According to her, anyone can throw on some gems and elevate their beauty game, regardless of their makeup expertise.

The beauty trend isn’t just limited to adults; it’s made to be worn by anyone and everyone, from an eight-year-old going to a birthday party to a Vogue editor. You can wear them at a cocktail party, a concert, or a picnic. Gems allow you to self-express without needing any other makeup.

At this year’s Met Gala, Gigi Hadid wore a single pearl gem at the centre of her lower lash line, while Lucy Boynton’s extended gem wing caught everyone’s eye. All you need is a pair of tweezers, and you can precisely apply them with ease, especially if the gems are small. Baker recommends buying self-adhesive ones so that you don’t need to faff about with glue.

Eye gems can be as simple or as dramatic as you want them to be. If you’re looking to shop the look, there are plenty of options available. Jo Baker’s BAKEUP Beauty Gem Playbox Set is the perfect place to start, with over 400 gems to play with a range of colours and designs. The Half Magic Face Gems are made by the artist on the show Euphoria, while Claire’s Anodized Skin Gems are a low-cost option for festival season. The SimiHaze Eye Play Gem Pack comes with a pattern card, making it easy to follow and create a stunning look.

In conclusion, eye gems are the perfect way to add some sparkle and glam to any makeup look. They’re easy to apply, versatile, and available in a range of colours and designs. Whether you’re a beauty fan or not, gems allow you to self-express without needing any other makeup. So, go ahead and shine bright this summer with some eye gems.

