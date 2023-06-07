“Makeup no Makeup tutorial”: Tutorial: Aprende a crear un aspecto natural de “sin maquillaje” de forma sencilla.

Introduction

Makeup is an essential part of most women’s lives. It enhances their natural beauty and boosts their confidence. However, sometimes, we want to achieve a more natural look, and that’s where the “Makeup no Makeup” trend comes in. This trend emphasizes creating a natural look while still using makeup. In this tutorial, you will learn how to achieve the “Makeup no Makeup” look easily.

Step 1: Prep your skin

Before applying any makeup, it’s essential to prep your skin. You can start by cleansing your face and applying a toner. After that, apply a moisturizer to hydrate your skin. You can also use a primer to create a smooth base for your makeup.

Step 2: Apply a BB cream or tinted moisturizer

Instead of using a foundation, opt for a BB cream or tinted moisturizer. These products offer lighter coverage and give your skin a more natural look. Apply the product with a beauty sponge or foundation brush, starting from the center of your face and blending it outwards.

Step 3: Conceal any imperfections

If you have any blemishes or dark circles, use a concealer to cover them up. Choose a concealer that is one shade lighter than your skin tone. Apply it to the affected areas and blend it out using a beauty sponge or brush.

Step 4: Define your eyebrows

Well-defined eyebrows can make a significant difference in your overall look. Use an eyebrow pencil or powder to fill in any sparse areas. Start by outlining the shape of your brows, then fill them in using light strokes. Use a spoolie brush to blend the product and create a natural look.

Step 5: Apply a light coat of mascara

To define your lashes, apply a light coat of mascara. Choose a mascara that gives a more natural look and doesn’t clump your lashes together. Apply the mascara to your upper lashes, starting from the base and wiggling the wand upwards.

Step 6: Add a subtle flush of color

To add some color to your face, use a cream blush or a tinted lip balm. Smile and apply the product to the apples of your cheeks, blending it outwards. You can also use the same product on your lips for a subtle hint of color.

Step 7: Set your makeup

To make sure your makeup stays in place, use a setting spray or powder. The setting spray will give your skin a dewy finish, while the setting powder will give it a matte finish. Choose the product that suits your skin type and apply it lightly to your face.

Conclusion

The “Makeup no Makeup” trend is a great way to achieve a natural look while still using makeup. By following these simple steps, you can easily create a natural and effortless look that enhances your natural beauty. Remember, less is more when it comes to this trend, so keep it simple and let your natural beauty shine through.

