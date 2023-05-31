makeup tutorial: Lily Dior’s Tutorial on Creating a Beautiful Doll Makeup Look ♡

PRETTI DOLL MAKEUP TUTORIAL

Introduction

Makeup is a form of art that allows people to express themselves and enhance their natural beauty. One of the most popular makeup trends in recent years is the “Pretti Doll” look. This look is characterized by flawless skin, big eyes, and a cute, doll-like appearance. In this tutorial, we will be showing you how to achieve the perfect Pretti Doll makeup using the products and techniques used by makeup artist Lily Dior.

Step 1: Prep your Skin

The key to achieving flawless Pretti Doll makeup is to start with a good base. Begin by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser and applying a moisturizer to hydrate your skin. Next, apply a primer to help your makeup last longer and create a smooth base for your foundation.

Step 2: Apply Foundation

For a Pretti Doll look, you want your skin to look flawless and porcelain-like. Start by applying a full-coverage foundation with a beauty blender or foundation brush. Make sure to blend the foundation well, especially around the edges of your face and jawline.

Step 3: Conceal and Highlight

Next, apply a concealer under your eyes and on any blemishes or dark spots. Use a shade that is slightly lighter than your foundation to brighten up your under-eye area. Then, apply a highlighter to your cheekbones, nose, and forehead to add a subtle glow to your skin.

Step 4: Create Big Eyes

To achieve the Pretti Doll look, you want to create big, wide eyes. Start by using an eyelash curler to curl your lashes. Then, apply a lengthening mascara to your top and bottom lashes. For an extra-wide-eyed look, apply a white eyeliner to your waterline.

Step 5: Define Your Brows

Well-defined brows are a key part of the Pretti Doll look. Use a brow pencil or powder to fill in any sparse areas and shape your brows. Make sure to keep your brows natural-looking and not too harsh.

Step 6: Add a Pop of Color

To finish off your Pretti Doll look, add a pop of color to your cheeks and lips. Use a pink or peach blush to add a subtle flush to your cheeks. For your lips, choose a soft pink or coral shade to complete the cute, doll-like look.

Final Thoughts

The Pretti Doll makeup look is all about creating a cute and flawless appearance. With the right products and techniques, anyone can achieve this look. Remember to start with a good base, focus on creating big eyes and well-defined brows, and add a pop of color to your cheeks and lips. With these tips and tricks, you’ll be rocking the Pretti Doll makeup look in no time!

Source Link :♡ PRETTI DOLL MAKEUP TUTORIAL♡ ︱ LILY DIOR/

