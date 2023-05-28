“Makeup Wisuda”: Tutorial Makeup Wisuda/Perpisahan: Tahan Lama Sepanjang Hari!

Heading 1: Introduction

Tutorial makeup wisuda or perpisahan is a makeup tutorial that is specifically tailored for graduation or farewell events. This type of makeup is designed to last all day, ensuring that you look your best from the beginning of the event until the very end. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the process of creating a makeup look that will last all day.

Heading 2: Prepping Your Skin

The first step in creating a long-lasting makeup look is to prep your skin. Start by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser, then follow up with a toner and moisturizer. Allow your moisturizer to fully absorb into your skin before moving on to the next step.

Heading 3: Applying Primer

Primer is a crucial step in creating a long-lasting makeup look. Apply a primer that is specifically designed for your skin type, whether it be oily or dry. Allow the primer to fully absorb into your skin before moving on to the next step.

Heading 4: Applying Foundation

When selecting a foundation, choose one that is long-wearing and provides full coverage. Apply the foundation to your face using a makeup sponge or brush. Be sure to blend the foundation well, and take your time to ensure that it is evenly distributed across your face.

Heading 5: Concealing

Concealer is essential for covering any blemishes or dark circles under your eyes. Choose a concealer that is one shade lighter than your skin tone, and apply it in a triangular shape under your eyes. Blend it well using a makeup sponge or brush.

Heading 6: Setting Powder

Setting powder is used to lock in your foundation and concealer, ensuring that they last all day. Apply a translucent setting powder to your face using a large powder brush, focusing on the areas where you tend to get oily.

Heading 7: Contouring

Contouring is a technique used to define your facial features and create a more sculpted look. Use a contouring palette to create shadows under your cheekbones, along your jawline, and on the sides of your nose. Blend well using a makeup brush or sponge.

Heading 8: Blush

Blush is used to add color to your cheeks and create a more youthful appearance. Choose a blush that complements your skin tone, and apply it to the apples of your cheeks using a blush brush.

Heading 9: Eyebrows

Well-groomed eyebrows are essential for any makeup look. Use an eyebrow pencil or powder to fill in any sparse areas, then use a spoolie brush to blend the color and shape your brows.

Heading 10: Eyeshadow

Choose an eyeshadow palette that complements your eye color and skin tone. Apply a light, neutral shade to your eyelid, then use a darker shade to create depth in the crease of your eye. Blend well using a blending brush.

Heading 11: Eyeliner

Eyeliner is used to define your eyes and create a more dramatic look. Use a liquid or gel eyeliner to create a winged look or a thin line along your lash line.

Heading 12: Mascara

Mascara is the finishing touch to any eye makeup look. Choose a mascara that provides length and volume, and apply it to your top and bottom lashes.

Heading 13: Lips

Choose a long-wearing lipstick or lip stain that complements your skin tone. Apply it to your lips using a lip brush, then blot with a tissue and reapply for added staying power.

Heading 14: Setting Spray

Setting spray is used to lock in your makeup and ensure that it lasts all day. Spray your face with a setting spray, holding the bottle about 8-10 inches away from your face.

Heading 15: Conclusion

In conclusion, creating a long-lasting makeup look for your graduation or farewell event is easy when you follow these simple steps. By prepping your skin, applying primer, and using long-wearing products, you can ensure that your makeup will look flawless all day long. Remember to take your time and blend well, and you will be sure to turn heads at your event.

Source Link :TUTORIAL MAKEUP WISUDA/PERPISAHANAWET SEHARIAN/

Graduation makeup tutorial Long-lasting makeup for graduation Tutorial makeup wisuda tahan lama Graduation makeup looks Makeup tips for graduation day