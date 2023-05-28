“Makhni Daal Maash Recipe”: Dhaba Style Makhni Daal Maash Recipe

How to Make Makhni Daal Maash | Dhaba Style

Makhni Daal Maash is a popular North Indian dish that originates from the Punjab region. It is a creamy and savory dish made with black lentils, kidney beans, and cream. The dish is usually served with rice or naan. In this article, we will be discussing how to make Makhni Daal Maash in the Dhaba style.

Ingredients:

1 cup black lentils (maash dal)

1/2 cup kidney beans (rajma)

2 onions, finely chopped

3 tomatoes, finely chopped

4-5 garlic cloves, minced

1 inch ginger, grated

2-3 green chilies, chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

1 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1 tsp coriander powder (dhania)

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 cup cream (malai)

2 tbsp butter

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Soak the black lentils and kidney beans in water overnight. Drain the water and rinse the lentils and beans. In a pressure cooker, add the lentils, beans, and 4 cups of water. Add salt and turmeric powder. Pressure cook for 6-7 whistles or until the lentils are soft and well cooked. In a separate pan, heat butter. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add onions and sauté until they turn golden brown. Add ginger, garlic, and green chilies. Sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add tomatoes and sauté until they turn soft and mushy. Add coriander powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well. Add the cooked lentils and beans to the pan. Mix well and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down. In a blender, blend the mixture until it is smooth and creamy. Add the cream and mix well. Heat the mixture again and let it simmer for 5-10 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or naan.

Tips:

You can adjust the spice level according to your preference by adding or reducing the amount of green chilies.

Make sure to cook the lentils and beans well before blending them. This will ensure a smooth and creamy texture.

You can also add a dollop of butter on top of the dish before serving to enhance the flavor.

Conclusion:

Makhni Daal Maash is a delicious and hearty dish that is perfect for a cozy dinner at home. With the help of this recipe, you can make this popular North Indian dish in the Dhaba style right in your own kitchen. So, go ahead and give it a try!

