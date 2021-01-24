Makhosi Vilakati Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Minister of Labour and Social Security Makhosi Vilakati has Died .
Minister of Labour and Social Security Makhosi Vilakati has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
REST IN PEACE! Minister of Labour and Social Security Makhosi Vilakati has died due to covid-19 related illnesses…#eswatiniobserver #ripmakhosivilakati pic.twitter.com/GJLgjxzqvL
— Eswatini Observer (@EswatinObserver) January 24, 2021
Eswatini Observer @EswatinObserver REST IN PEACE! Minister of Labour and Social Security Makhosi Vilakati has died due to covid-19 related illnesses…#eswatiniobserver #ripmakhosivilakati
