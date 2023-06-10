Making Sport Great Again: The Uber-Sport Assemblage, Neoliberalism, and the Trump Conjuncture by Andrews OR The Impact of the Hungaroring Grand Prix on the Hungarian Tourism Industry by Dávid et al.

Formula One Grand Prix. : Making Sport Great Again: The Uber-Sport Assemblage, Neoliberalism, and the Trump Conjuncture (suspect/victim not relevant).

The article discusses the impact of the Uber-Sport Assemblage, neoliberalism, and the Trump Conjuncture on the world of sports. The author explores the concept of the Uber-Sport Assemblage and its connection to globalization, highlighting the role of Formula One racing as a global sporting event. The article also examines the economic, environmental, and cultural impact of hosting Formula One races in different cities around the world, including the ethical considerations around sustainability. The author argues that while Formula One racing may bring economic benefits to host cities, it also raises important questions about the social and environmental impact of hosting mega-sporting events.

News Source : SpringerLink

Formula 1 Globalization in sports Uber-sport spectacle Circus comes to town Sports marketing and branding