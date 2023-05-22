Makiyah Wilson : Trial of six men involved in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson nears end

“Makiyah Wilson Murder Trial Nears End as Suspects Face Judgment Day”

In the trial for the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, federal prosecutors and defense attorneys have begun presenting closing arguments. The six men on trial are accused of involvement in the shooting, which occurred in 2018 when the men jumped out of a stolen car and shot 50 bullets into a courtyard, killing Makiyah and injuring four others. Prosecutors argue that the men were part of a neighborhood street gang and that the shooting was retaliation for other shootings that occurred in 2017. Defense attorneys have argued that their clients’ individual conduct should be considered in the case. The trial has been emotional, with Makiyah’s grandmother being ushered out of the courtroom in tears during the presentation of a video from the body camera of a responding police officer. The trial is set to continue in the coming days.

News Source : Keith L. Alexander

