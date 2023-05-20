“Makkah hotel fire”: Makkah hotel fire claims lives of 8 Pakistanis and injures 6

Eight Pakistani citizens have died and six have been injured following a fire in a hotel in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. The country’s foreign office has said its mission in Jeddah is liaising with authorities to offer assistance to victims and their families. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also expressed his condolences and has ordered the Ministry of Religious Affairs to provide medical care to the injured.

News Source : banglanews24.com

