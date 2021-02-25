Mala Basu Roy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mala Basu Roy has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES & FUNERALS NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Today we #mourn the loss of a beautiful soul, Mrs. Mala Basu Roy, the Pre-primary coordinator @WorldPune. As we join our hands in prayer for her, we’d like to thank her for the love and support. Though her warm presence will be sorely missed,we won’t forget her ever-smiling face.



