Malachi Dean Death -Obituary – Dead : Malachi Dean has Died .
Malachi Dean has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Tiffani Miglionico 11 hrs · I don’t really know what to say, I’m at a loss of words. We hadn’t spoken in years and that’s okay because people part ways in life, but hearing this news saddens me beyond words. Rest In Peace, Malachi Dean. Thank you for all the laughs. My prayers go out to all his family and close friends and most importantly his 2 little girls..
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Ashby Moyer wrote
Not the news that I wanted to hear today.. Rest in Peace Malachi Dean, I’ll always remember the crazy times and good memories we made. Prayers to his family and his daughters. Fly high brother, you will be missed.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.