Malad man Nijamuddin Shaikh arrested with mephedrone worth ₹4 lakh

Nijamuddin Shaikh – suspect in possession of narcotics worth Rs4 lakh : Malad man Nijamuddin Shaikh held with mephedrone worth ₹4 lakh

A man from Malad was apprehended by the police for possessing drugs worth Rs 4 lakh. Nijamuddin Shaikh, 48, was found with mephedrone and Rs 2,040 in cash, which were seized by the police. The arrest was made based on a tip-off that Shaikh would be dealing near Dargah Masjid in Malad West. Upon being questioned, Shaikh failed to provide satisfactory answers about the contents of his bag, leading to the discovery of the drugs and cash. He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

News Source : FPJ News Service

