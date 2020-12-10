Malalay Maiwand Death -Dead – Obituary : Unknown gunmen killed Malalay Maiwand, a Radio Presenter in #Nangarhar Province has Died .

Malalay Maiwand has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

ShamshadNews @Shamshadnetwork Unknown gunmen killed Malalay Maiwand, a Radio Presenter in #Nangarhar Province, and her driver this morning in the city of #Jalalabad, a local source confirmed.

