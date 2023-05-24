“Malaria outbreak in Ganjam district” today : Malaria Identified as the Cause of Mystery Illness in Ganjam District, Odisha – The New Indian Express

Malaria identified as the cause of mystery illness in Ganjam district, Odisha – The New Indian Express today 2023.

An outbreak of an unknown disease that caused the death of a young child has been identified as malaria, according to health officials in the Ankuli panchayat region of India’s Ganjam’s Patrapur block. Seven of 200 blood samples collected from Titirisingi village tested positive for the disease. Rapid response teams have been dispatched to the area to carry out mass surveillance and administer drugs to affected villagers. Mosquito nets have also been distributed.

News Source : Express News Service

