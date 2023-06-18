Aravind Sasikumar (victim) : Malayali man stabbed to death by roommate in London: Third Indian to be killed in UK in a week

A man from Kerala, India was fatally stabbed by his roommate, also from Kerala, in Southampton Way, Camberwell on June 16. The victim, Aravind Sasikumar, was 38 years old. The suspect, Salman Salim, 25, has been arrested and charged with murder. This is the third incident of violence against Indians in the UK in a week, following the stabbing of Irish-Indian student Grace Kumar and Indian woman Tejaswini Reddy.

Read Full story : Malayali man stabbed to death by roommate in London, third Indian to be killed in UK in a week | TOI Original /

News Source : TIMESOFINDIA.COM

Malayali man stabbed to death Indian killed in UK Roommate kills Malayali man London stabbing incident Crime against Indians in UK