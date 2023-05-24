“Malaysia space industry treaties”: Malaysia examines multiple global agreements to enhance its space sector

Malaysia Reviews International Treaties to Enhance National Space Industry

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof announced that Malaysia is actively reviewing several international treaties related to the space sector to further enhance the national space industry. This move was made due to the nation’s positive outlook to collaborate with other countries in the region to capitalize on various socio-economic opportunities with the addition of cost competitiveness in accessing space. The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted that space manufacturing services for materials research and development, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, fiber optics, and semiconductor manufacturing can leverage the unique conditions and capabilities of space technology to improve manufacturing processes, develop novel materials, and advance technological capabilities.

Southeast Asia as an Advanced Space Region

Fadillah Yusof warmly welcomed each country in the region to join hands and contribute according to their respective strengths and expertise, aiming to establish Southeast Asia as an advanced space region comparable to the more developed space sectors in Europe, Japan, and the United States. He made this statement during his officiating speech before launching the Malaysia Space Industry Strategic Plan 2030 (SISP 2030) and Langkawi International Space Forum in conjunction with Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA’23) at Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre.

Malaysia Space Industry Strategic Plan 2030 (SISP 2030)

Fadillah Yusof also announced that the SISP 2030 will serve as a guide for the development of Malaysia’s space industry while fostering viability and competitiveness aligned with the National Space Policy. This comprehensive plan will assist the Malaysian space industry in identifying priority areas, research and development, commercialization, and innovation activities in creating a sustainable space industry ecosystem that encompasses the entire value chain.

Rapid Growth of Malaysia’s National Space Industry Sector

The Plantation and Commodity Minister also highlighted that Malaysia’s national space industry sector is experiencing rapid growth. Over 60 space-related companies generated a total revenue of RM1.36 billion in 2021. The sector has witnessed remarkable advancements and possesses significant potential to contribute further to the strategic space ecosystem of the country.

Malaysia’s Support for United Nations (UN) 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Space2030 Agenda

Fadillah Yusof emphasized that Malaysia firmly supports the United Nations (UN) 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Space2030 agenda. The Space2030 agenda harnesses space technology to achieve the SDGs while overcoming societal challenges. This enhances human development and well-being. He further added that Malaysia upholds the principle that outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies, is a common heritage of humanity. As such, Malaysia advocates for the peaceful utilization of outer space for the benefit of all countries, irrespective of their economic or scientific development.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Malaysia’s active review of international treaties related to the space sector and the launch of the Malaysia Space Industry Strategic Plan 2030 (SISP 2030) reflects the nation’s commitment to the development of its space industry. As the sector experiences rapid growth, the comprehensive plan will assist the Malaysian space industry in identifying priority areas, research and development, commercialization, and innovation activities. With Malaysia’s support for the United Nations (UN) 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Space2030 agenda, it is clear that the nation aims to harness space technology to achieve socio-economic development while fostering viability and competitiveness aligned with the National Space Policy.

