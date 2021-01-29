Malcolm Bonney Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :emergency care practitioner Malcolm Bonney has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
emergency care practitioner Malcolm Bonney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
It is with great sadness we announce that emergency care practitioner Malcolm Bonney has sadly died of COVID-19. Colleagues said that he “was a much admired and respected member of the team” who “loved his job and enjoyed telling colleagues anecdotes from his life and career”. pic.twitter.com/O8pOTK54qL
— NursingNotes (@NursingNotesUK) January 29, 2021
NursingNotes @NursingNotesUK It is with great sadness we announce that emergency care practitioner Malcolm Bonney has sadly died of COVID-19. Colleagues said that he “was a much admired and respected member of the team” who “loved his job and enjoyed telling colleagues anecdotes from his life and career”.
