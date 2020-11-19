Malcolm CasSelle Death -Dead : Malcolm CasSelle has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Malcolm CasSelle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

“Evan Vandenberg on Twitter: “Absolutely tragic news. @MalcolmCasSelle was an incredibly kind person, who opened many doors for me and was a generous mentor. His smile and eternal positivity will be dearly missed. My heart goes out to his family and the entire @WAX_io family.”

Absolutely tragic news. @MalcolmCasSelle was an incredibly kind person, who opened many doors for me and was a generous mentor. His smile and eternal positivity will be dearly missed. My heart goes out to his family and the entire @WAX_io family. #RIPhttps://t.co/xX4YG3yuBw — Evan Vandenberg (@evan_vandenberg) November 19, 2020

Tributes

A great legend has passed. @MalcolmCasSelle, a dear friend and advisor, died yesterday in Mexico. Malcolm was an early believer in me and backed my companies since 2015. He also introduced me to the father of my child. I’m eternally grateful and he will always be in my heart. 💔 pic.twitter.com/3R3manxgV2 — Crystal Rose ⚡️ (@crystalrose) November 18, 2020

Sebastien

@borgetsebastien

·

18h

R.I.P.

@MalcolmCasselle

All my prayers and condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

From a friend and partner in Gaming and Blockchain, you’ll be deeply missed.

Life is so precious, every minute of it should be enjoyed by doing what you love.

Bill Barhydt wrote

I’m really sad to announce the passing of our dear friend

@MalcolmCasSelle

. He died while traveling in Mexico. He was 50. Most of you know him from his work in gaming and WAX. Deepest condolences to his family.

BlockchainHerd wrote

So sad Broken heart to hear this news. My condolences to his family Folded hands

Terra Virtua wrote

Terra Virtua is saddened to learn of the untimely passing of @MalcolmCasSelle. Malcolm was a friend & supporter of Terra Virtua and was instrumental in our early partnership with

@WAX_io. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.