“Malcolm Jamal Warner net worth”: How Malcolm Jamal Warner from The Cosby Show Built His Surprising Net Worth

Malcolm Jamal Warner made his acting debut at the age of 13 and quickly became a household name thanks to his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show. However, he didn’t stop there. Warner has gone on to have a successful career as an actor, director, and musician, with a net worth of $15 million. In this article, we will take a closer look at his journey from child actor to TV veteran and musician.

Malcolm Jamal Warner Almost Missed Out On The Cosby Show

Warner’s mother enrolled him in an acting class as an after-school activity to keep him out of trouble. But when an agent wanted to sign him as a client, his mother refused due to her busy schedule as a student. Luckily, Warner had a supportive acting teacher who accompanied him to auditions. When auditioning for The Cosby Show, they wanted a 15-year-old boy who was just over 6’ tall. Malcolm was 13 at the time and stood 5’5”. Not only that, but it was Good Friday, the last day of auditions, and he and his agent were running late. After begging the casting director to stay, he got his audition, and the rest is history.

What Shows Did Malcolm Jamal Warner Do After The Cosby Show?

Although Warner made some cameos on popular TV shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and A Different World, his acting career did not flourish much. However, after 12 years since The Cosby Show ended, he made a comeback as an actor in the movie The Drop Zone, which starred Wesley Snipes and Gary Busey. Immediately after, he appeared in Tyson, a made-for-TV movie, and gained popularity for his role in the hit series, Malcolm & Eddie in 1996.

Malcolm & Eddie had a lot of potential to be a much bigger hit than it was, but creative conflicts between Warner and Eddie Griffin, who came from different schools of comedy, made it difficult to work together. But for four years, they always got together and prayed beforehand. Eventually, it became too much, unfortunately.

Malcolm Jamal Warner Makes Another Comeback

The early aughts did not see much of Malcolm Jamal Warner, similar to after The Cosby Show ended, he showed up here and there, but nothing significant. However, after his appearances as a guest actor on popular programs like Sons of Anarchy and American Horror Story and his recurring role on Major Crimes, Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s once-renowned acting career unexpectedly surged in frequency. During the show’s peak, Warner secured a recurring role on the critically lauded legal drama Suits. Following Suits’, he continued to make guest appearances on multiple series, and in 2018, he acquired a role that cemented his status as one of television’s most reliable actors currently active in the industry.

After debuting on Fox in January 2018, The Resident earned significant acclaim and a devoted fan base for its portrayal of medical professionals working at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Once Malcolm-Jamal Warner made his debut on the show in season one, he injected it with style and grandeur. Warner’s natural confidence and charisma shone through in his portrayal of Dr. A.J. The Raptor Austin, a superb cardiothoracic surgeon who joined Chastain Memorial. Although initially a bit self-centered, the character matured over time and became a beloved member of the main cast by the second season. Unfortunately, in April 2023, it was announced that The Resident would not be returning to television.

Malcolm swiftly picked up another role on Fox’s new show, The Accused. While it was only one show, as each show tells a different story, he did an amazing job-absolutely incredible in fact. It remains to be seen what else the future holds for Warner professionally, but one can only hope that he will grace our screens with his presence as often as he did in the past.

Malcolm Jamal Warner’s journey from child actor to TV veteran and musician has been an inspiring one. Despite facing creative conflicts and setbacks, he has proven to possess a multifaceted talent that has enabled him to have a successful career in multiple industries. With a net worth of $15 million, he has become one of the most reliable actors currently active in the industry, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.

