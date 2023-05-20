Malcolm X birthday celebration: Omaha-born civil rights leader Malcolm X’s birthday commemorated

1. #MalcolmXDay

The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Celebrates the Civil Rights Leader’s Birthday

The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation kicked off celebrations for the civil rights leader’s birthday on Friday, May 19, 2022.

“Malcolm has far more relevancy than what people have given him. There’s been a little miseducation regarding his life and his legacy,” said Franklin Thompson, a speaker at the Malcolm X Luncheon and Community Awards.

Early Life and Legacy

Malcolm X was born in Omaha on May 19, 1925. He lived there with his family until 1931, when threats from the Ku Klux Klan prompted their move to Michigan. After eventually settling in New York City, he became a prominent figure in the civil rights movement and the Nation of Islam.

Malcolm X was assassinated while speaking at the Audubon Ballroom on February 21, 1965. Initially, three members of the Nation of Islam were charged with his murder, but two were exonerated after a 2021 investigation.

Recognition and Celebration

On September 12, 2022, Malcolm X became the first Black inductee into the Nebraska Hall of Fame, 15 years after his nomination was initially rejected as too controversial.

The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation is celebrating the activist’s birthday all weekend long. On Saturday, there will be a performance reading of the play “The Meeting” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. near 36th and Evans streets.

