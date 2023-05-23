Malda fire incident today : Massive Fire in Malda’s Shops Leaves Several Injured and Dead

Massive Fire in Malda Shops Leaves Multiple Injured and Fatalities Reported today 2023.

A fire broke out in a commercial market in West Bengal’s Malda district on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring several others. The fire initially engulfed a store that was stocked with a large quantity of firecrackers and carbides. Four fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire, and the injured have been shifted to Malda District Hospital. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

