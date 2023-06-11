“van driver found dead in Blue Mountains” (focus keyword includes victim name) : Male driver found dead in Blue Mountains van crash

A van that appears to have driven off the road in the Blue Mountains was found with a deceased male driver inside. The discovery was made by a passerby on Sunday morning near Mount York Road in Mount Victoria. The accident is believed to have occurred overnight, and NSW Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. A related video shows a man killed in a car crash in Bunya.

Read Full story : Driver found dead in van that crashed off road in Blue Mountains /

News Source : Ailish Delaney

Driver fatality in Blue Mountains Fatal van accident in Blue Mountains Off-road van crash in Blue Mountains Blue Mountains driver death Van accident victim in Blue Mountains