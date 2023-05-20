Male Suspect Joshua Paul Shiltz : Homeowner shoots suspect, detains female intruder in Cross Lanes, WV

Homeowner Shoots Suspect and Detains Female Intruder in Cross Lanes, WV Breaking and Entering Incident

An individual in Kanawha County shot a man who was breaking into their building and detained a female intruder attempting to escape, according to a press release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on May 19, 2023, just after 11:00 AM on Indianola Drive in the Cross Lanes area. The homeowner called 911 to report catching a male suspect inside his building and claimed to have shot at the suspect before he fled the scene. The homeowner was holding a female suspect at gunpoint when deputies arrived. The male suspect was located on Big Tyler Road with a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators concluded that the male suspect had illegally broken into the building, and the victim retrieved a firearm after discovering him inside. The male suspect fled, and the homeowner fired a shotgun round into the ground, injuring the suspect. The female suspect was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, while charges will be filed against the male suspect upon his release from the hospital. The suspects could be involved in other crimes, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Read Full story : Homeowner shoots intruder, detains another until officers arrive /

News Source : Lootpress

1. Home security

2. Self-defense tactics

3. Citizen’s arrest

4. Police response time

5. Crime prevention measures