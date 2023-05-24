Malfeasance Catalyst Destiny 2: A Guide on Obtaining the Malfeasance Catalyst in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep Brings New Goodies for Guardians

Destiny 2 players can now enjoy the Season of the Deep, which comes with new weapons and gear for Guardians to collect. Among these new additions is the Malfeasance Catalyst, which could finally bring this old gun into the meta. Let’s take a look at how to obtain it and what it does.

How to Get the Malfeasance Catalyst in Destiny 2

To get the Malfeasance Catalyst, players simply need to complete Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit matches. The drop rate is the same for all activities, so it’s up to players to choose which one they prefer. Wins or losses don’t affect the drop rate chance during Crucible or Gambit matches, only the entire completion counts.

Strikes are the most efficient option as they are easy to run through, and most can be completed in less than ten minutes. The Catalyst will drop when the final loot chest spawns after defeating the boss. However, it is not a guaranteed drop, so players may need to run through multiple times before obtaining it.

What Does the Malfeasance Catalyst Do?

After obtaining the Catalyst, players must defeat 500 enemies with the Malfeasance gun to complete it. This may seem like a lot, but players can head over to Shuro Chi in the Last Wish Raid to complete it quickly.

Once the Catalyst is complete, it can be fully socketed into the gun, and Malfeasance gains access to the Vorpal Weapon perk. Vorpal Weapon deals extra damage to bosses and enemies on vehicles.

It’s too early to tell whether Vorpal Weapon will make Malfeasance more popular in the game, but there are some possibilities. For example, Hunters wearing the Lucky Pants Exotic leg piece could benefit from the Vorpal Weapon perk, making it easier to shred down bosses with minimal effort. Only time will tell whether Malfeasance will rise in usage with its new Catalyst.

Conclusion

The Season of the Deep brings new opportunities for Destiny 2 players, and the Malfeasance Catalyst is one of them. Players can obtain it by completing Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit matches, and once acquired, they must defeat 500 enemies with the Malfeasance gun to complete it. The Vorpal Weapon perk is then unlocked, offering new possibilities for the gun. Will Malfeasance finally find a place in the meta? Only time will tell.

