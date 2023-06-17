Malia Jusczyk, a young fighter from Sutton MA battling cancer for 14+ years, passes away – Obituary

Obituary: Malia Jusczyk

Malia Jusczyk, a brave and resilient girl from Sutton, MA, has passed away after a 14-year battle with cancer. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.

Throughout her long and difficult fight, Malia remained strong, determined, and full of hope. She never let her illness define her, and she never lost sight of the things that mattered most in life: her family, her friends, and her love of music.

Malia’s courage and perseverance were an inspiration to everyone who knew her. Her smile lit up the room, and her positive attitude was infectious. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Although Malia’s life was cut tragically short, her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched. Her memory will be cherished by her loving family, her many friends, and the entire community of Sutton, MA.

Rest in peace, Malia. You will never be forgotten.

