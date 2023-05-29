“Malibu mansion”: Malibu Mansion Sold to Beyonce and Jay-Z for a Record $200 Million

Beyonce and Jay-Z: The Billionaire Power Couple’s Real Estate Empire

Beyonce and Jay-Z, the music industry’s reigning power couple, have set a new record for the most expensive real estate purchase in California. The couple reportedly purchased a sprawling oceanfront mansion in Malibu for $200 million, surpassing the previous record of $177 million. The purchase was made in cash, according to TMZ. With a combined net worth of almost $3 billion, the couple’s real estate empire includes several other multimillion-dollar properties across the US.

Beyonce, who had a net worth of $450 million at the end of 2022 according to Forbes, has sold over 100 million records as a solo artist and is the owner and CEO of Parkwood Entertainment, the company that manages her current Renaissance World Tour. In addition to performance fees, she also earns from endorsements for brands such as Pepsi, L’Oreal, Samsung, and American Express. She also privately invests in startups like Lemon Perfect beverages, French handbags brand Destree, and concert merchandise app Sidestep.

Jay-Z, on the other hand, has a net worth estimated at $2.5 billion, derived from music sales and business investments. He is the founder of Macy Venture Partners and has invested in blockchain platform Alchemy, wellness company Therabody, and alternative meat company Impossible Foods. He also co-owns entertainment agency Roc Nation with concert business Live Nation. His other investments include beverage start-ups like the Armand de Brignac and D’Usse brands, and streaming service Tidal.

Together, the couple owns at least $350 million worth of property in the US, including an $88 million home in Bel Air and a $26 million mansion in the Hamptons. They also own a $4 million private island in the Bahamas.

Sachin Tendulkar: Indian Cricket Legend’s Investment in Azad Engineering

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has made a strategic investment in Azad Engineering, an Indian company providing engineering and technology solutions for global equipment manufacturers in the energy, defense, and aerospace sectors. The size of Tendulkar’s stake remains undisclosed. With the investment, the company will be able to contribute to India’s goal of expanding its economy under the government’s “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.

Tendulkar, who has a net worth of $200 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, has owned restaurants in his home city of Mumbai and Bengaluru. He has also endorsed a range of brands since the start of his career, including Coca-Cola, Visa, Adidas, MRF Tyres, and Aster Pharmacy. Since he retired in 2013, he remains the face of more than a dozen brands. In recent years, he has made equity investments in a number of Indian companies, including smart devices brand Smartron, used-car start-up Spinny, and gaming platform JetSynthesys.

Ariana Grande: Pop Sensation’s R.E.M. Beauty Brand Secures New Funding

Singer Ariana Grande’s clean cosmetics brand R.E.M. Beauty has secured new funding from investors, including Sandbridge Capital, Strand Equity, Hybe America, Live Nation Entertainment, and the Universal Music Group. The vegan, cruelty-free brand aims to offer an inclusive range of shades and products and is newly PETA-certified. Grande founded R.E.M. Beauty in 2021 as a line of clean cosmetics following a licensing agreement with Forma Brands.

Grande, who has a net worth of $240 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, has had a 14-year career and is one of the world’s highest-paid entertainers. She started as a Broadway actor and appeared on TV shows like Victorious and Sam & Cat and in the film Don’t Look Up. In a typical year, she earns between $20 million and $30 million. She has entered into partnerships with brands such as Mac Cosmetics, Starbucks, Givenchy, Reebok, T-Mobile, and Apple. Her equity investments include the bottled water brand Wat-aah! Grande also owns at least three properties in California, including two homes in the Hollywood Hills and a historic $6.75 million villa in Montecito.

Antoine Griezmann: French Footballer’s Investments in Wethenew and Vicio

French football forward Antoine Griezmann has joined a €20 million ($21.5 million) funding round in trainer retailer Wethenew. Also participating in the round are Dubai-based Chalhoub Ventures & Acquisitions, C4 Ventures, Athletic Ventures, and Singular. Griezmann, who has a net worth of $90 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, has five equity investments, including the digital football card company Sorare and mental health platform Moka.care.

Earlier this month, he also joined a €17 million funding round into Barcelona burger brand Vicio. Griezmann reportedly owns a $6 million property with six bedrooms in the luxury residential area of La Finca in Madrid.

Beyonce and Jay-Z Malibu mansion Celebrity real estate purchases Luxury homes in Malibu Celebrity net worth Hollywood power couple homes

News Source : Keith J Fernandez

Source Link :Beyonce and Jay-Z pay record $200 million for Malibu home/