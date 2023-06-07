Malik Gant, Former Patriots Defense Star, Passes Away at 26: A Comprehensive Look into His Life, Demise, and Obituary.

Former Patriots Defense Ace Malik Gant Died At 26, Know Everything About His Life, Cause Of Death, Obituary

Malik Gant, a former defense ace for the New England Patriots, passed away at the young age of 26. Gant’s life was cut short, leaving behind a legacy that he will be remembered for. He was born on October 15, 1994, in Rochester, New York.

Gant was a talented football player who played college football at Marshall University. He was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019 but was waived in the same year before the start of the season.

The cause of Gant’s death has not been officially disclosed by the family or the authorities. However, reports suggest that he passed away due to a heart condition.

Gant’s obituary states that he was a beloved son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew him. He was known for his infectious personality, positive attitude, and his love for football.

The New England Patriots organization expressed their condolences to Gant’s family and friends, stating that he was a hard worker and a dedicated athlete who had a bright future ahead of him.

Gant’s passing is a tragic loss for the football community, and his legacy will continue to live on.

