Malik Kingsby Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Malik Kingsby has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 22. 2021
Malik Kingsby has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 22. 2021.
Ferris State University 10h · Ferris State University extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of student Malik Kingsby following his recent passing. The University’s Personal Counseling Center staff is available to help our students processing feelings of grief they may be experiencing related to Malik’s death, a loss felt by our entire University community. Since the incident occurred at an off-campus location, it is being handled by the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety. Students who want to schedule a confidential appointment with the Personal Counseling Center can call (231) 591-5968 or email: ThePCC@ferris.edu. Ferris is scheduling informal grief processing Zoom sessions on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. (https://zoom.us/j/98287830200 ) and Thursday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. (https://zoom.us/j/98520628114
