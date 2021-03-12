Malik Waris Death – Obituary : RT @akleghari: Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illayhu Raji’un Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Malik Waris. I worked closely …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @akleghari: Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illayhu Raji’un

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Malik Waris. I worked closely with him on reorganizing the Sargodha division. May Allah grant him Jannah. PML-N has lost an honorable and diligent worker.



